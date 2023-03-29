A strange video of two people hugging each in the middle of a busy crossroad during peak traffic hours is going viral on the Internet. The people around did not enjoy a filmy scene, and they asked them to clear the road. However, the madly in love couple did not leave even when the traffic police officer whistled at them. Andhra Pradesh: Video of Couple Hugging on Running Motorcycle in Visakhapatnam Goes Viral, Both Arrested.

Couple Caught Kissing In Middle Of Road

वायरल वीडियो पुणे शहर के किसी चौराहे का है. जहां एक युगल एक दूसरे के बाहों में बाहें डाल कर किस करते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं. उनके इस कारनामे से ट्रैफिक एकदम से रुक जाता है. हालांकि ट्रैफिक पुलिस उन दोनों को हटाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं. इसके बाद भी दोनों एक दूसरे को किस करते ही रह जाते ह pic.twitter.com/wvHCw7NIi0 — Subhi Yadav (@ManojYaSp) March 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)