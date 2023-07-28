A visual of a self-starting car in Bengaluru street is going viral on social media. The video shared by Twitter user @anrdh89 shows the self-starting car moving on the streets of Bengaluru. As per reports, the driverless vehicle called Zpod is designed by a Bengaluru-based startup called Minus Zero. "Sir on what principle does this vehicle run [sic]," a curious user commented on the viral video. Check the viral video here. 'World’s Lowest Car' Video Shows Tiny Vehicle Running With No Doors and Tyres, Draws Funny Reactions.

Driverless Car in Bengaluru Viral Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)