In a viral video doing the internet rounds, a user on Twitter shared a clip of the lowest car in the world. The tiny vehicle is missing its doors and tyres but is still able to run smoothly on the road. A crowd is gathered to see the car running on the road, with many spectators clicking pictures and videos of the car. The video has gone viral, and Twitterati has the funniest reactions to the car video. "Good luck with the Speed Bump [sic]," a user commented on the video. Check the funny reactions of the netizens to the lowest car in the world that has no doors and no tyres. 'I Have Spaceships', Tweets Elon Musk; Twitterati React With Funny Memes and Hilarious Responses.

The lowest car in the world [📹 carmagheddon (IT): https://t.co/9z0IrZySua]pic.twitter.com/AvExqIFJnA — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 25, 2023

I wonder what will happen when it encounters a speed bump. — Midwest Ordnance (@realMWO) June 25, 2023

Hope they don't drive on flooded streets — Steely Connie 🌊🌻🇺☮🕊🔬💉💉💉💉💉🗽‍ BlueCrew (@Zuhleika1) June 25, 2023

Lmao I'd take a ride in that — VarietyIzz (@VarietyIzz) June 27, 2023

Lol gonna b hard to beat that — Ku$hzombie (@SsLsurf) June 26, 2023

Wtf is this...A bottomless pit 🤣 — Talking_ape (@talkingape8) June 26, 2023

Must have been invented by Mr. Bean for Mr. Bean. — Slimfit (@iSlimfit) June 26, 2023

You should call it the biggest toy car. — Hari Prasad (@tweetmehariP) June 26, 2023

