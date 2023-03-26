Physics Wallah teachers Tarun Kumar, Manish Dubey and Sarvesh Dixit have reportedly quit the platform over differences with founder Alakh Pandey. Now, Physics Wallah's chemistry teacher has accused the trio of taking a bribe from rival platform Adda247 to quit the startup. However, high drama unfolded as allegations and counter-allegations were exchanged between the two camps. In one Sankalp video, Kumar, Dubey and Dixit broke down into tears, yelled and got visibly upset as they issued clarifications on the drama playing out with their former colleagues. They said that allegations of them being paid Rs 5 crore as bribe are completely baseless and they quit PhysicsWallah because its atmosphere was no longer conducive to learning or teaching. They further said that there has been strikes on their channel Sankalp despite them completing the syllabus before quitting Physics Wallah. 'Farzi' in Gurugram! Viral Video Shows Man Showering Currency Notes From Speeding Car on Golf Course Road, Case Registered.

Ex-Physics Wallah Teachers Cry on Camera

