Kim Tae-hyung aka BTS member V and Grammy Award-winner Jon Batiste’s pictures from the award ceremony have taken internet by storm. The two can be seen hugging each other and were all smiles for the cameras. Seeing them bonding, netizens couldn’t contain their excitement. Take a look at what fans have to say about this meet-and-greet of the duo.

BTS’ V And Jon Batiste

[📸PHOTOS] @BTS_twt V with Jon Batiste at the 64th #GRAMMYs Awards [source: gettyimages] pic.twitter.com/eIMp3NIdDA — BTS PICS FOLDER 📁 (@btspicstwt_) April 4, 2022

Loving This Friendship

Love this Kim Taehyung and @JonBatiste interaction. We love this friendship! pic.twitter.com/BLKrm1NSMd — VStreamTeam ⁷ 🎶 (@VTeamBase) April 4, 2022

Fans Rejoice

Aw kim taehyung give jon batiste a hug 😭 they finally met! pic.twitter.com/lZUhQ4SzUN — THV🎄 (@Taehyungimpact) April 4, 2022

TRUE

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)