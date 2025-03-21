In a remarkable act of heroism, a pit bull named Bheema gave his life to protect a family and a group of labourers from a venomous cobra attack in a Kattaya village in Karnataka. The terrifying incident unfolded on Wednesday, when a 12-foot-long cobra sneaked into the poultry farm of Gowda, putting the lives of the family and workers at serious risk. Without hesitation, Bheema, the pit bull charged at the cobra to protect those around him. What followed was a fierce 40-minute struggle, during which the dog fought relentlessly against the snake. Tragically, despite his bravery, Bheema succumbed to the venomous bites. After around a 40-minute fight, he cut the snake into 11 pieces and breathed his last. Pitbull Attack Caught on Camera in Noida: Dog Attacks Shelter Home Worker, Leaving Him Critically Injured; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Watch Video Of Pitbull vs Cobra Fight:

#Karnataka | A pit bull dog saved a family and labourers from being attacked by a cobra and died after a 40-minute fight. Before dying, six-year-old Bheema cut the 12-foot-long cobra into 11 pieces. Know more 🔗 https://t.co/Caa3KVSLI7 pic.twitter.com/dbAJWaY7Ae — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) March 21, 2025

