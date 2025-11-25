A six-year-old boy sustained serious injuries after he was allegedly mauled by a pitbull in Delhi's Prem Nagar area on Sunday, November 23. The horrifying incident, which unfolded outside the child's house, was captured on camera. In the video, the boy can be seen chasing the ball when the neighbour's pet pitbull lunged at him, sinking its teeth into his head and tearing off his ear. The dog owner has been arrested after a case was registered at Prem Nagar police station based on the complaint and medical findings, NDTV reported. "The dog suddenly attacked the kid who was playing near my shop, and dragged him... Such incidents have occurred before as well... The child has been admitted as of now," an eyewitness told ANI. Delhi Horror: 6 Injured After Drunk Men Unleash Dog on Neighbours, Attack With Rods in Subhash Park Area.

Pitbull Attacks 6-Year-Old Boy in Delhi's Prem Nagar

Pitbull attacks 6-year-old in Delhi's Prem Nagar, bites off the child's ear. The owner of the dog has been arrested. The incident took place on Sunday evening, when the child was playing outside his house. pic.twitter.com/jl1LKmndY8 — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) November 24, 2025

Pitbull Owner Arrested

#WATCH | Delhi | Child got injured after allegedly being attacked by a Pitbull dog in Prem Nagar An eyewitness says, "The dog suddenly attacked the kid who was playing near my shop, and dragged him... Such incidents have occurred before as well... The child has been admitted as… pic.twitter.com/NyOXwk8rIS — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2025

