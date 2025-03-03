A shocking incident from a shelter home in Noida’s Sector 108 has surfaced, where a worker was seriously injured after being attacked by a pitbull. The terrifying attack was caught on camera. According to sources, the worker was busy with his duties when the pitbull suddenly lunged at him. The dog’s grip was so strong that it took significant effort to free the worker. After the attack, he was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. This incident has once again raised concerns over the increasing cases of dog attacks. Authorities have launched an investigation, and the shelter home management has been asked to provide an explanation. Dog Attack in Greater Noida: Woman Injured After Stray Dogs Attack Her in Basement of Housing Society in Uttar Pradesh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Dog Attacks Shelter Home Worker, Leaves Him Critically Injured

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)