A shocking incident from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral after a farmer died from multiple snake bites while playing with a cobra he had caught from his field. The man, identified as Ramkumar from Mohammadpur Gurjar village under Nakud police station limits, reportedly ignored repeated warnings from villagers and continued to handle the venomous reptile. Moments later, the cobra bit him several times, including on his tongue, leading to his painful death within minutes. The incident, captured on video, shows the farmer carelessly playing with the snake before it attacked. Uttar Pradesh: Woman in Barabanki Survives 41 Snake Bites, Villagers Call It ‘Supernatural’.

Man Bitten to Death by Cobra While Playing With It in Saharanpur

कोबरा को घर लाकर खेलता रहा किसान, जीभ समेत कई जगह डसा, कुछ ही मिनटों में हुई मौत सहारनपुर के नकुड़ थाना क्षेत्र के मोहम्मदपुर गुर्जर गांव में शुक्रवार शाम एक हैरान कर देने वाली घटना सामने आई. खेत में दिखे कोबरा को पकड़कर घर लाने वाले किसान रामकुमार की उसी सांप के डसने से मौत हो… pic.twitter.com/jW9ddkyaP9 — AajTak (@aajtak) November 2, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Aaj Tak), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

