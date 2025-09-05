In yet another incident of dog attack, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi was brutally attacked by a Pitbull on Saturday evening, August 30. According to the reports, the attack occurred in Chitrakoot Colony under the Sipri Bazar Police Station limits, when the victim, identified as Hemlata, visited her neighbour Meera Chaubey’s house. As she knocked on the closed main gate, the unleashed Pitbull dog lunged at her. The video showed the dog catching the woman's hands in its jaws and dragging her to the ground. The mauling continued for nearly five minutes despite attempts by another woman to intervene. Hemlata's daughter and neighbours eventually managed to rescue her after a prolonged struggle. She sustained severe injuries in the attack. Monkey Menace in Sitapur: 2-Month-Old Baby Dies After Monkeys Drop Him in Water-Filled Drum in Uttar Pradesh.

Dog Attack in Jhansi

