A video going viral on social media shows a man using a standing fan inside a crowded train. The clip was shared on Instagram by a user identified as "Abhishek Hindu." It is reported that the incident took place inside the Gomti Express train no. 12420; however, the same could not be verified. In the viral video, a man is seen sitting in relief beside a standing fan. The video was shared with a trending audio "technological". The video shows the standing fan plugged into the lightboard as the man enjoys his arrangement. The video has garnered over 1.7 million views on Instagram. Reacting to the viral video, one user wrote, "Technologia", while a second user commented, "Gomti train lgg rhi h". A third user said, "Ese kahate hai indian," while a fourth comment read, "Proper utilisation of resources". Telangana: Train Services Disrupted as Woman Drives Car on Track Near Ranga Reddy, Video Goes Viral.

Man Uses Standing Fan in Crowded Train, Video Goes Viral

