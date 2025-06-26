In a bizarre incident, a 34-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh drove her car onto active railway tracks near Shankarpally in Telangana's Ranga Reddy, disrupting train services. The incident, captured in viral videos, shows a Kia Sonet being driven along the tracks as onlookers watch in disbelief. Railway officials and local residents were seen struggling to stop the vehicle and extract the woman from the car. In another clip, after being restrained, the woman is heard shouting in Hindi, “Open my hands.” The woman has been taken into custody and a probe is underway, the police said. Miss World 2025: Video Shows Indian Women Washing Contestants’ Feet During Temple Event in Telangana, KT Rama Rao Slams CM Revanth Reddy.

Woman Drives Car on Railway Track in Telangana's Ranga Reddy

🚨 Shocking in Telangana: A woman drove her car on the Kondakal railway track near Shankarpally to film a REEL, reportedly under the influence. Despite staff attempts to stop her, she sped off, triggering panic. Hyderabad–Bengaluru trains were halted as a precaution. She's now… pic.twitter.com/NgqmoUoYrw — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) June 26, 2025

