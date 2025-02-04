23-year-old bodybuilder Preslie Ginoski caused a stir by doing push-ups on the tarmac of Sydney Airport and climbing onto a plane engine. The video, filmed last year, went viral after being uploaded over the weekend, drawing strong criticism from airport authorities. In response, Ginoski defended his stunt, telling Daily Mail Australia that it was not near passengers or active aircraft and that the reaction to the video was overblown. He further emphasised that he did not consider the stunt dangerous. Geet in Real Life? Viral Video of Chatty Woman Taking Over the Mike From Pakistani Journalist Reminds Internet of the Beloved 'Jab We Met' Character.

Preslie Ginoski Works Out on Aircraft, Receives Backlash From Sydney Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Mail (@dailymail)

Bodybuilder Preslie Ginoski sparked controversy after going viral by climbing into a jet engine while flexing and doing push-ups. #bodybuilding #jet #plane FULL STORY: https://t.co/N9rKevDpfP pic.twitter.com/4Xm5YlJURa — GENERATION IRON (@GenerationIron) February 3, 2025

