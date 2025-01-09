Fans of the movie Jab We Met surely loved Kareena Kapoor’s role as Geet, a cheerful, bubbly, talkative, and lively character. Now, it seems the internet has found a real-life Geet! A viral video shows a chatty woman confidently taking over the mike from a Pakistani journalist. She starts talking into the camera and, at one point, even interviews the journalist who plays along. The video is reminding the internet of the beloved character Geet from the movie Jab We Met. It is not known exactly when this video was first recorded and uploaded; however, it is going viral online at the moment. Watch the video below. Kareena Kapoor's Expressions as Jab We Met's Geet is the Newest Meme Template, Netizens Crack Funny Jokes on Before-After Situation and We Cannot Stop Laughing!

Geet in Real Life?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shisuka | Video creator (@shisuka130)

Netizens React to Video

Netizens React to Real Life Geet (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)