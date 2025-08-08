If you grew up with a sibling at home, having mini-battles during childhood is normal. While some siblings are each other’s best friends, most of them describe their relationship with their brothers or sisters as rivalrous or distant. The conflict can make for amusing episodes at home. Raksha Bandhan 2025, on August 9, celebrates the sibling rivalry and love-hate relationship between brothers and sisters. And there is no better way to honour the sibling bond than with hilarious Raksha Bandhan 2025 funny memes. It’s time to gear up for the Rakhi festival with these ultimate Raksha Bandhan meme templates, viral Instagram reels and hilarious videos that are never too old for the desi humour.

Raksha Bandhan Funny Memes Go Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Odisha Whistle (@theodishawhistle)

At Least For the Rakhi Gift!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Her Zindagi (@herzindagi)

Never Gets Old

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pan India Culture (@panindiaculture)

So Relatable!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Itz Mini (@itsminidoodle_)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑼𝒎𝒆𝒔𝒉 𝒀𝒂𝒅𝒂𝒗 (@memesayog795)

ROFL

When Sisters do Arti of Thier brother on Raksha Bandhan* Brothers: pic.twitter.com/m046A4FPDo — Rohit (@Rohit_ke_memes) August 21, 2021

The Ultimate Rakhi Gift List

When you ask your sister what she wants on Raksha Bandhan pic.twitter.com/Iy8hE5UFgN — Aditya (@padhleranjan) August 8, 2025

Oops

