If you grew up with a sibling at home, having mini-battles during childhood is normal. While some siblings are each other’s best friends, most of them describe their relationship with their brothers or sisters as rivalrous or distant. The conflict can make for amusing episodes at home. Raksha Bandhan 2025, on August 9, celebrates the sibling rivalry and love-hate relationship between brothers and sisters. And there is no better way to honour the sibling bond than with hilarious Raksha Bandhan 2025 funny memes. It’s time to gear up for the Rakhi festival with these ultimate Raksha Bandhan meme templates, viral Instagram reels and hilarious videos that are never too old for the desi humour.
Raksha Bandhan Funny Memes Go Viral
View this post on Instagram
At Least For the Rakhi Gift!
View this post on Instagram
Never Gets Old
View this post on Instagram
So Relatable!
View this post on Instagram
LOL
View this post on Instagram
ROFL
When Sisters do Arti of Thier brother on Raksha Bandhan*
Brothers: pic.twitter.com/m046A4FPDo
— Rohit (@Rohit_ke_memes) August 21, 2021
The Ultimate Rakhi Gift List
When you ask your sister what she wants on Raksha Bandhan pic.twitter.com/Iy8hE5UFgN
— Aditya (@padhleranjan) August 8, 2025
Oops
Happy Raksha Bandhan.#RakshaBandhan #Sister #Memes pic.twitter.com/BQkYU7RcNp
— Rahul Giri (@TheRahul_Giri) July 24, 2025
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)