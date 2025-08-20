The Mumbai rains mayhem continues to flood the internet. The visuals coming from the country’s financial capital aren’t encouraging. Offices, schools, air travel, and more have all taken a hit, with videos and photos of waterlogged streets and the immobility of commuters stacking up on social media. Amid the heavy rainfall, the internet users relied on humour to deal with the grim situation. It continues to rain #MumbaiRains memes on social media, with people saying they had grown accustomed to the city’s downpour. As the city drowns in heavy rainfall, the social media timeline is flooded with funny memes, hilarious Instagram reels, and jokes about the monsoon mayhem. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts hefty rainfall for Mumbai while issuing a red alert, cautioning citizens to stay safe.

#MumbaiRains Memes Take Over the Internet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kahi.beet.na.jaye.raina_

Employee of the Year!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radiocity Mumbai (@radiocitymumbai)

This Never Gets Old

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Forums (@indiaforums)

It's So Risky

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megha (@locha_e_life)

Ouch!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAAD CHAUDHARY (@simplisaad)

IKR!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lit Memes Mumbai (@litmemesmumbai)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brijesh Jha (@officialbrijeshjha)

The Corporate Majdoors

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Kataria (@katariaaryann)

'Gaya Vo Gaya' Is Back

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khushaal (@khushaal_pawaar)

Uncanny

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khushaal (@khushaal_pawaar)

Expectation vs Reality

Hahahaha

Raindrop touches the ground in Mumbai: Mumbaikars with memes: pic.twitter.com/KnGFv1oA2v — Sir Dwulfgr (@Sirnoobwulfgr) August 18, 2025

