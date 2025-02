Ramabai Ambedkar Jayanti is observed in India every year on February 7. It marks the birth anniversary of Ramabai, the wife of Dr BR Ambedkar. She was born on February 7, 1898. Ramabai Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 falls on Friday, February 7. She was a strong and supportive woman who stood by her husband during difficult times. She also helped Dr Ambedkar pursue his higher education and helped him reach his true potential. Despite many struggles, she managed the household and encouraged Dr BR Ambedkar in his studies and social work. She lived a simple life and faced hardships with patience. Her contribution to his success is remembered with respect to this date. On this day, people pay tribute to her sacrifices and dedication. Various programmes are held to raise awareness about her life. Netizens celebrate Ramabai Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 with messages, posts, quotes, sayings, wallpapers, and images. Ramabai Ambedkar Jayanti: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP Leader Pankaja Gopinath Munde Extend Wishes On Birth Anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar's Wife.

Ramabai Ambedkar Jayanti Wishes

Ramabai Ambedkar Jayanti Quotes

Ramabai Ambedkar Jayanti Messages

Ramabai Ambedkar Jayanti Images

Ramabai Ambedkar Jayanti Wallpapers

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)