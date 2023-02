Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath extends greetings on the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar's wife Ramabai Ambedkar. "A humble tribute to Mata Ramabai Ambedkar on her birth anniversary"! "Her contribution to women empowerment and building an educated society is incomparable", said UP CM in a tweet.

Greeting From UP CM Yogi Adityanath On Birth Anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar's Wife:

माता रमाबाई आंबेडकर की जयंती पर उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! नारी सशक्तिकरण और शिक्षित समाज के निर्माण में उनका योगदान अतुलनीय है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 7, 2023

Maharashtra BJP National Secretary and leader Pankaja Gopinath Munde also greeted on the Ramabai Ambedkar Jayanti 2023. "Greetings to Tyagamurthy Ramabai Ambedkar on his birth anniversary"!!, said Munde in a Tweet.

