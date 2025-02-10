YouTuber and social commentator Dhruv Rathee has criticized the show India’s Got Latent and its host, Samay Raina, condemning the use of vulgarity under the guise of comedy. In a recent statement, Rathee expressed his strong disapproval of the increasing trend of abusive and shocking content in digital entertainment, which he believes is negatively influencing young audiences. Rathee, who has produced over 1,000 videos, shorts, and reels, emphasized that he has never used offensive language in his content. Taking a stand against the rising trend of "dank comedy," he argued that such material is designed solely to provoke and disgust audiences for the sake of views. He also compared the show’s impact on society’s moral values to that of controversial films like Animal. However, Rathee opposed the idea of government intervention or censorship, warning that such actions could lead to severe restrictions on creative freedom. Instead, he urged audiences to hold content creators accountable and push for higher-quality content. His comments come after a recent viral moment on India’s Got Latent, where YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia asked an inappropriate question about parental sex. Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beerbiceps' 'Watch Parents Have Sex' Is Copied From Alan vs Sam in 'Truth or Drink' Video: Original Joke Clip Goes Viral After 'India's Got Latent' Controversy.

Dhruv Rathee Criticises Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent' Show

I’ve always been strongly against abusive and vulgar language. In the 1000+ videos, shorts and reels that I have made, you won’t find a single abusive word for anyone. What is being done today in the name of dank comedy is pure nonsense. The only purpose is to shock and disgust… — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) February 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)