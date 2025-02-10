Content creator, influencer, and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, aka Beerbiceps, has landed in a soup after his latest appearance on Indian standup comedian Samay Raina’s controversial show, India’s Got Latent. Ranveer has been facing backlash for asking a contestant a very inappropriate and offensive question. He asks, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?” The YouTuber has since apologised for his remarks; however, a complaint has been lodged against him, Samay Raina, panellist Apoorva Mukhija, and the show’s organisers. That’s not all! It has now come to light that the question asked by Ranveer in the show is not an original. In fact, it has been lifted from a show titled Truth or Drink in an Alan vs Sam episode. The original joke clip has been going viral online ever since the controversy. Watch the viral videos below. ‘India’s Got Latent’ Abusive Language Row: Complaint Filed Against Ranveer Allahbadia Aka YouTuber ‘BeerBiceps’, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija Over ‘Obscene’ Remarks About Women’s Private Parts.

Ranveer Allahbadia Copies Controversial Question

Itna kaand krne ke baad ye pata chala ke ye bh churaya hua tha dusri jagah se 🤦🤦🤦 Chor #Beerbiceps #RanveerAllahbadia pic.twitter.com/DSsphKbDOo — SuperBhakt3 (@SuperBhakt3) February 9, 2025

Ranveer’s ‘Watch Parents Have Sex’ Is Copied

Truth or Drink, Alan vs Sam Full Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)