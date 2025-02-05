A recent video capturing a rare albino deer in a snowy forest has captivated wildlife enthusiasts and netizens alike. The footage showcases the striking white deer blending seamlessly with the snow-covered landscape while its distinctive pink ears and eyes set it apart. Though the exact location remains unknown, the sighting is considered extraordinary, as albino deer occur in approximately one out of every 30,000 births. The video serves as a remarkable glimpse into the beauty and rarity of wildlife in dense forest regions. Too Cute! Rare White Hog Deer Caught on Camera At Kohora Region of Kaziranga National Park (WATCH VIDEO)

Rare Albino Deer Spotted in Snowy Forest

A rare majestic white deer among the winter snow 🦌🌨️ Albino deers occur an average of 1 out of 30,000 births. pic.twitter.com/tix5doSivX — AccuWeather (@accuweather) February 1, 2025

Internet Calls It ‘White Beauty’

lts pure white beauty is dazzling. — . (@x2221144) February 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)