We often see videos of sea creatures, including some rare and unusual ones. A recent viral video circulating on social media shows a live adult black seadevil fish, also called monkfish or anglerfish. This is an extremely rare sighting, as these deep-sea creatures are hardly ever seen alive and in broad daylight. The fish was spotted near San Juan Beach in Tenerife, and researchers believe this footage could be the first-ever recorded sighting of a black seadevil in broad daylight. The reason for its presence in such shallow waters is not known. Watch the viral video below. 'Walking Fish' Photo Goes Viral: Rare Aquatic Creature Discovered During Deep Sea Expedition off the Coast of Chile (View Pics).

Rare Black Seadevil Fish Spotted Alive in Broad Daylight

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Jara Boguñá 🐬 (@jara.natura)

