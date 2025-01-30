We often see viral videos of animals or sea creatures attacking people. Some of these incidents are not terrifying, but some can be scary. A similar incident was captured in a viral video that is now doing the rounds on social media. It shows a giant fish, believed to be a sturgeon, attacking a woman dressed as a mermaid in a tank during a performance at the Xishuangbanna Primitive Forest in Southern China. The performer, 22-year-old Masha, a Russian, was entertaining a crowd from inside the tank when the fish suddenly approached her from behind and attacked her head. It leaves the spectators in shock, who begin yelling in horror. It almost seems as if her entire head is its mouth. The fish even swallowed her goggles and nose clip. Thankfully, Masha manages to fight it off and escape. Watch the viral video below. Shark Attack in Palghar: Shark Attacks, Injured Fisherman in Vaitarna River (Watch Video).

Giant Fish Attacks Performer Dressed As Mermaid in Southern China (Trigger Warning)

The horrifying moment a giant sturgeon attacks a mermaid performer [📍 Xishuangbanna Primitive Forest Park, China] pic.twitter.com/RQ6cYhA6iH — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) January 29, 2025

