Under the guidance of scientist Javier Sellanes, an international team went on an expedition off Chile's coast. Their exploration led to the discovery of over a hundred potential new species, with the most remarkable find being the captivating walking fish found in offshore Chile. The walking fish can be distinguished by its large eyes and crochet-like skin texture. Its crochet-like skin, adorned with tiny needles, likely serves as both protection and a means of sensing its surroundings. Resembling a sea toad, this deep-sea anglerfish tends to have a gloomy expression and gives out a luminous glow to attract prey. Rare Fish Living on Land Found in Missouri! 'Frankenfish' From Northern Snakehead Species Family Can Survive On Land For Days.

