‘Lonely’ Sunfish in Japan’s Kaikyokan Aquarium That Missed Humans Gets Cardboard Cutouts of People in Front of Its Tank To Help the Fish Recover (See Pics)

A sunfish in Kaikyokan Aquarium in Japan gets cardboard human friends after workers at the aquarium noticed that the fish had stopped eating and seemed lonely. The innovative solution seemed to have revived the fish as it showed signs of recovery after the cut-outs were placed outside its tank.

Sunfish in Japan Gets Cardboard Human Friends (Photo Credits: X)
Jan 21, 2025

A heartwarming story about a friendly sunfish getting cardboard human friends after missing human interaction has touched the hearts of people on social media. The staff at the Kaikyokan aquarium in Japan noticed that the sunfish seemed lonely and was missing human interaction after the aquarium was temporarily closed for renovations. At first, the staff assumed the fish might have had digestive problems. But one observant worker suggested it might be lonely. They realised they had to step in and do something when the sunfish even stopped eating. To help, the aquarium workers came up with an innovative solution and created human-like cardboard figures. The solution seemed to have revived the lonely sunfish, as it showed signs of recovery after the cut-outs were placed outside its tank. Watch the viral video below. Kshamenk, ‘World’s Loneliest Orca’ Captured Motionless Staring at Tank Gate for 24 Hours a Day at Argentina’s Mundo Marino Aquarium, Heartbreaking Timelapse Video Goes Viral.

