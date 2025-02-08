A living Humpback Anglerfish, also known as the "Black Seadevil," was allegedly caught on camera for only the second time. According to reports, it was caught on video near the Spanish island of Tenerife. Notably, a living specimen was previously recorded in 2014. A video of the Humpback Anglerfish has also gone viral on social media. The Humpback Anglerfish, also called Black seadevil, is known for its grotesque appearance and features a large head, wide mouth and a bioluminescent lure, which is used to attract prey in the pitch-black depths of the ocean. It is said that Humpback Anglerfish typically live in the mesopelagic zone, around 1,000 to 4,000 feet below the surface, thus making their sightings extremely rare. It must be noted that the first known recording of a living specimen was back in 2014 off the coast of Hawaii, which was captured by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute. Russian Performer Attacked by Giant Fish: Viral Video Shows Masha Being Attacked by Water Animal During Mermaid Act at China’s Aquarium.

Living Humpback Anglerfish Caught on Camera in Spain

And here's a close-up. Photo taken by the NGO Condrik - Tenerife. pic.twitter.com/9137JYaYKr — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 7, 2025

Humpback Anglerfish Known for Its Grotesque Appearance

❗️🐟🇪🇸 - A live Humpback Anglerfish, more commonly known as the Black Seadevil, has been caught on camera for only the second time ever. The video was taken near the Spanish island of Tenerife, adding a new chapter to our understanding of these enigmatic deep-sea dwellers. The… pic.twitter.com/u63f55o1x4 — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) February 7, 2025

