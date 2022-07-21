A man named Anthony Loffredo covered himself in tattoos and modified his body to the extent that he is called the 'black alien'. The man with dark ink all over his body, including his eyeballs, had implants put under the skin on his skull and arms and had two fingers, parts of his nose and both ears amputated. As per new reports, the man said: "I can't find a job, there's lots of negative stuff. It could be positive because you feel better, but you must know there's also a dark side." Who Is Anthony Loffredo? 'Black Alien' Removes Upper Lip, Nose & Covers His Entire Body Including Eye Balls in Tattoos, Pics of His Body Modification Will Startle You!

Black Alein Can't Find A Job!

