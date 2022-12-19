A viral Instagram reel of an American YouTuber, Jay Brewer, shows a dangerous snake attack which you may have never seen before. The clip shows a giant reticulated python with a complex geometric pattern on her body lunging violently on the man as he tried to her eggs. The man wanted to put the female snake's eggs in an incubator "where they will have a better chance of survival". As Jay tries to take out the eggs, in defence, the massive reptile tries to bite him multiple times. Netizens are left petrified. Flying Snake? Man Tries To Get Rid of a Ferocious Viper with Broom, Throws it Mistakenly Toward Cameraman Recording the Viral Video.

Python Attacks Man!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Brewer (@jayprehistoricpets)

