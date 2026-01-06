Yulia Burtseva, an Italian influencer, has died at the age of 38 after undergoing cosmetic surgery in Moscow. According to Russian news outlet MSK1, the content creator underwent the procedure on January 4, 2026. Her condition reportedly deteriorated after the surgery, following which she was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Burtseva lived in Naples, Italy, with her husband, Giuseppe. As per the outlet, the Moscow Investigative Committee, the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, has registered a criminal case to probe alleged medical negligence. Social Media Influencer Tucker Genal Dies at 31 in Los Angeles; TikTok Star’s Brother Confirms Heartbreaking News (View Post).

Italian Influencer Yulia Burtseva Dies at 38 Due to Coemstic Surgery

