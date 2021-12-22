Scientists have announced the discovery of a perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo from at least 72 million years ago that was preparing to hatch from its egg. The fossil was discovered in Ganzhou, southern China, and belonged to a toothless Theropod Dinosaur, or Oviraptorosaur. Oviraptorosaurs, which means “egg thief lizards”, had variable beak shapes and diets. The embryo has been named 'Baby Yingliang'. The curled-up pose of Baby Yingliang is what interests researchers. Scientists Discover Tiny Devices to Detect Cancer!

Watch The Embryonic Dinosaur Fossil Here: 

 

