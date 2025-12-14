At the Red Sea Film Festival 2025, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan captivated audiences not just with her elegance but also with her thoughtful words about social media and real connection. During a panel session, the actress explained why she chooses to stay minimally active online, saying her approach comes from confidence, not pressure. She stressed the importance of face-to-face interactions over virtual engagement. Aishwarya said, “Engaging with a multitude out there in that virtual universe cannot be fulfilling. Engage with people around you, with the person in front of you. It’s rude to completely disengage and focus on your phone.” She added, “It’s fine if you’re not liking my posts, please engage with people in your life. That’s more important.” Her message served as a gentle reminder to value real connections in a world increasingly driven by screens and social media validation. Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 in Saudi Arabia on December 4; Book Tickets at INR 2,865 on This Link!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Urges Fans To Value Real Connections Over Social Media – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Sea Film Foundation (@redseafilm)

