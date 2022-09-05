The American video live-streaming service Twitch banned and later unbanned one of its streamers, who goes by the name Kimmikka from their platform because of a video that went viral on Twitter and Reddit. They unbanned her after seven days. The streamer was allegedly caught indulging in sexual intercourse with her partner during a live broadcast by some of her viewers. Reportedly, fans watching her live telecast saw her facial expression changing and noticed a reflection in the window that showed her partner behind her apparently performing an intercourse act. Madhya Pradesh Man Arrested for ‘Live Streaming’ Sex With His Two Wives on Various Apps for Money.

Check Tweet:

Twitch unbanned streamer Kimmikka, just 7 days after being banned for having sex on stream pic.twitter.com/CMwSxnzBDE — Dexerto (@Dexerto) September 4, 2022

