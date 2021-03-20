A video of Shah Rukh Khan in new Vimal Ad with Ajay Devgn is going viral on Twitter. Watch video:

Ever since the video has gone viral, Twitterati is going crazy with funny memes and jokes after a video clip goes viral.

Shahrukh Khan also joins the Vimal Ad campaign* SRK Fans : pic.twitter.com/O32vaM636l — Naina (@NainaMemes) March 20, 2021

After new Vimal tvf, Ajay devgn be like 😅 : pic.twitter.com/Ob73zrFhl9 — Misha Trends (@Misha__Rajput) March 20, 2021

SRK fans enjoying Vimal outside Mannat on his birthday pic.twitter.com/lrcIXnjFRu — Jᴀɢᴇᴇʀᴀ 💥 (@DaringBoy008) March 20, 2021

(While we have not verified the authenticity of this video independently, but it does look a bit fake too us. We would request fans to keep calm till there is an official word on it from either the brand or King Khan himself!)

