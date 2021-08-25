Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, took to Twitter sharing some of his favourite memes going viral. Shashi Tharoor sportingly welcomed these memes targeted at him. The meme shows Tharoor smashing coconut and the internet went gaga over his post creating a series of funny memes. Appreciating the efforts, Shashi Tharoor picked some of his favourite and funniest memes sharing them with a tweet that reads, "There are many of these memes going around using the pic of me ritually smashing a coconut. I don’t know who dreams them up by they are often very funny. This one is one of my favourites:"

Check out his tweets

There are many of these memes going around using the pic of me ritually smashing a coconut. I don’t know who dreams them up by they are often very funny. This one is one of my favourites: pic.twitter.com/yGk0LWz1TR — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 25, 2021

Shashi Tharoor had posted a tweet on Onam 2021 sharing images of rituals performed at his ancestral house. Further, he shared a post where he was seen offering a 'Niramala' at Elevanchery Bhagavathy Kshetram. He also mentioned smashing the ritual coconut and prayed to the Naga God.

And then offered a “Niramala” at the Elevanchery Bhagavathy Kshetram a few minutes from my ancestral home (where I also smashed a ritual coconut & prayed to the Naga gods worshipped by all Nairs). #Onam blessings to all especially those suffering in these troubled times. pic.twitter.com/2rJuKVPEHl — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 21, 2021

