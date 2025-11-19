Many users on X (formerly Twitter) might often feel that their feed does not match their interests, but a trick can help to improve their feed on the Elon Musk-run platform. The tip is to engage with posts that genuinely interest you. Users can like, share, or open links that match their preferences. The platform learns from these choices and starts showing more suitable content in your feed. As per a post of (@cb_doge), "Engage with and share links to posts that genuinely interest you." The post further noted that “X algorithm learns from what you choose to view and interact with, then serves you similar content in your feed.” The above tip might make a difference for users who feel their timeline is cluttered. By avoiding posts that do not interest you and focusing on content that interests you, the X algorithm is expected to deliver a relevant feed. Grok 4.20 Version Launch Soon: Elon Musk Teases New AI Chatbot to After Gemini 3 Pro Outperforms Grok 4.1 Models.

Tips To Fine-Tune Your X Algorithm

A hack to fine-tune your 𝕏 Algorithm: Engage with and share links to posts that genuinely interest you, because the algorithm learns from what you choose to view and interact with, then serves you similar content in your feed. pic.twitter.com/R7fvgUnqTv — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 18, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)