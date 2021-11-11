It is Singles' Day 2021. Now, this is an unofficial holiday primarily originated and commemorated in China, however, thanks to social media, singles across the globe have joined in to celebrate this fun day. Speaking of singles, the first thing that comes to anyone's mind is loneliness, despair and out there seeking love. Well, that might be true to a certain extent, but that is not all there to define individuals currently not in a relationship. Some are enjoying personal and professional growth, while others are just having a gala time as a 'single.' And they make sure to flood the micro-blogging platform with hilarious jokes, funny memes and GIFs. Let us look at some of them.

Oooh Now I Get It Why

Apparently today is #singlesday! Cheers to all my fellow superheroes 🤣🙌🥂💕 pic.twitter.com/zPT04UbaRV — Tai Ryan (@tai_ryan) November 11, 2021

Only If You're Truly Single

To All My Fellow Single Friends

Seems Like a Legit Achievement

It's #SinglesDay and I posted a new picture of me and got 5 likes pic.twitter.com/kXtcvWoso6 — Tom | tclx ⚡️ (@TomCLocke) November 11, 2021

No Time For Love

Sobbing in Corner

People are putting status "Proud to be Single" on the occasion of #SinglesDay le desperate me* pic.twitter.com/0SGgUOw8yO — Amit Kumar Singh (@coutinho_5721) November 11, 2021

It Really Did Pick Up and How

It's Singles' Day today, a celebration that originated in China & has gained momentum internationally. If you are single, today is your day 🥳#Double11 #SinglesDay pic.twitter.com/vuowywgLIA — Emma Duval (@MillennialEmma) November 11, 2021

And So Am I

Mind Blown

So Stay Single Forever

