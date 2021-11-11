Happy Singles' Day 2021! Also known as Anti-Valentine's Day, Double 11 or the Bachelors' Day, November 11 is celebrated as Singles Day in China and other parts of the world. Did you know that the date has a special meaning? Actually, November 11 or 11.11 was chosen to represent 'single sticks' which is a Chinese slang for bachelors. On this day, youngsters celebrate by buying gifts and presents for themselves with a notion of self-care. Check out how twitterati reacted by sharing funny memes, quotes and wishes for singles.

To all people in this world who Single 😬 Happy Single Day to us 😘🥳#SinglesDay pic.twitter.com/qKGeMI4YOr — 인생을 마음껏 누려라 (@MieraKorea) November 11, 2021

😼😺😻:Looking for some singles to play with us on #SinglesDay pic.twitter.com/wXjN3Ropyf — DhohOo (@dhohoo_official) November 11, 2021

Happy Singles Day everyone try to enjoy your singleness I should say #SinglesDay - a person single since birth pic.twitter.com/nF6xa6VWdk — precious jewel amor 🇵🇭📌 lvjy cover! (@pjewelamor) November 11, 2021

Born to Single, Grow Up to Single and Die to single 🙂🙌#happysinglesday#SinglesDaypic.twitter.com/LmiNRGcNhe — ➐ (@NayeemaChowdary) November 11, 2021

