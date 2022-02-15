Valentine's Week culminates in Anti-Valentine's Week. The single special week is cherished by people who haven't had love luck or those who don't believe in the concept of romance and true love. The anti-love week will commence from Slap Day on Tuesday, 15th February and will end with Break-up day on 21st February. The slap day is not celebrated in the literal sense but it's just a day to make all the single soul feel special. This day is for folks who want to slap their ex who cheated on them or gave them heartbreak. To cope with valentine's week, we have curated slap day memes, jokes, and humorous puns by Twitterati below: Anti-Valentine Week 2022 List: From Slap Day To Break-Up Day, Here's Date Sheet For Anti-Valentine Days Just In Case You Need It!

Says a Lot About 'Those' Boys

#Slapday Boys on Kiss/Hug Days v Boys on Slap/Kick Days pic.twitter.com/IrmBAQqhcy — RisHI 🍕 (@IamGrooot10) February 15, 2022

Yeh Baburao ka Style Hai

Who called it Slap Day and not pic.twitter.com/MSf8wKgXgC — Aakash ❤️ (@__a_k__11__) February 15, 2022

Ouch!!

Happy Slap Day 😁 Mention someone u want 😅 pic.twitter.com/XQ7dVe6gkz — ✿❀Saurabh❀✿ (@_saurabh_7) February 15, 2022

Yuck

Slap day exists* Misogynists who believe in domestic violence : pic.twitter.com/o97Ai6NgPf — चिलMonger (@Jaunty__Roads) February 15, 2022

Mood!

HAHHAHHHAHAHHA

Happy slap day😁 Humara week toh aj se start hua😂 pic.twitter.com/Mw3TYBBJ4O — Amit Sharma(Dogra)💛 (@Amit_Sharma_7) February 15, 2022

Matlab Kuch Bhi

Awwwwwie

Happy Slap Day! to all my loving mutuals 👉👈😁 pic.twitter.com/TOoPCeWfaF — Foziya 👑 (@Gill_Di_Queen_) February 15, 2022

Every Desi Parent Post Valentine's Day Celebrating Slap Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)