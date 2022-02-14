For all the single souls who have had enough of the couple's PDA and Valentine's week and are desperately looking for a getaway and want to detox from the week of romance, Anti-Valentine Week is all they need. There are people who find the concept of love and mushy things very cringe, maybe due to a heartbreak or lack of trust. The entire hullabaloo over chocolates, teddies, and roses is just too much to handle, that's the reason why some folks enjoy the days which fall after 14th February. Interestingly, many people enjoy Anti-Valentine week with a lot of enthusiasm.

The anti-valentine week will kick off from 15th February with Slap Day being the very first day. The day is an excellent opportunity to smack people who have hurt you or broke your trust in the past. And if a smack doesn't work then we have Kick Day on 16th February to chuck out all the negativity and bad vibes from your life. Followed by this, we have perfume day on 17th February to treat yourself with a beautiful fragrance and move on in life like a mature being. The unromantic week will finally culminate with Break-up day on 21st February, the most intense part of any relationship. Click Here To Download Anti-Valentine 2022 Full List In PDF Format Online.

Anti-Valentine Week 2022 Date Sheet

Date Day Anti-Valentine Week Days 15 Feb Tuesday Slap Day 16 Feb Wednesday Kick Day 17 Feb Thursday Perfume Day 18 Feb Friday Flirting Day 19 Feb Saturday Confession Day 20 Feb Sunday Missing Day 21 Feb Monday Break-Up Day

Remember, there is no such week as a bad week. The concept of the whole anti-valentine week is to discard all the negativity from life. For anybody who detests the concept of relationship and love, you have got seven days for relief from all the lovey-dovey posts.

