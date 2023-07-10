A viral video doing the internet rounds shows the retirement ceremony of sniffer dogs by MP Police. A total of 10 sniffer dogs in Madhya Pradesh get a grand farewell from the cops for their invaluable and incredible service. The video shows the garlanding of the K9 dogs who have helped the police in solving various crimes throughout their careers. "They deserve this honour. They have earned [sic]," a user commented on the video. "Congratulations all and best wishes [sic]," another user wrote on the viral video. Simba, Bomb Detection And Disposal Squad Dog, Laid To Rest With Full Honours; Watch Video.

Check the Viral Video Here:

