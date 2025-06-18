A disturbing video shared by American sisters Rory and Sage on Instagram has sparked outrage after it showed a man allegedly filming them from his hotel room window while they were sunbathing in bikinis at the Courtyard by Marriott in Gurugram Downtown. In the clip, the visibly uncomfortable sisters are seen reacting as the man points his phone at them. “Someone is filming us and they are not being discreet,” their mother says in the video. The family later wrote, “If you’re a female planning on coming to India, I wouldn’t come without a bodyguard of a man… we are finding this behaviour very common in India,” raising serious concerns about women’s safety while travelling. ‘I Am Not an Object’: Polish Solo Traveller Kasia Shares Harrowing Experience of Being Followed by Man During Trek in Himachal Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

Man Caught Allegedly Filming American Tourists Sunbathing at Gurugram Hotel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rory And Sage World Class™ ✈️ (@roryandsageofficial)

