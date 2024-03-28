The sight of an ostrich running wild amid the traffic startled the commuters in Seongnam city, South Korea. At 9:30 am, the ostrich, Tadori, was spotted on the road. However, the bird was captured and returned to the ecological park after almost an hour. Tadori managed to get out of the nearby ecological park by squeezing through a small opening between the gates, according to the Korea Herald. The bird reportedly showed indications of stress and hostility following the death of its partner Tasuni last month. Since they were chicks, the two had been raised together on the nature experience farm. The bird was filmed close to a storage facility in Sangdaewon-dong, Seongnam. Thankfully, nobody was hurt, and the bird had minor leg injuries. The ostrich is the biggest and heaviest bird in the world today. It has a reputation for taking strong steps. Running at 30 to 43 mph is possible for these birds without wings. The video of the incident is currently doing rounds on social media. South Korea to Ban Dog Meat Consumption After International and Domestic Criticism of Centuries-Old Practice: Report.

Commuters Spot Ostrich Running Loose Amidst Traffic in Seongnam

여러가지 생각이 든다. pic.twitter.com/2IGeqAwOoa — EUN YOO 은유 (@eunyoo_park) March 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)