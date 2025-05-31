Lord Miles, a British explorer, shared how his Apple AirPods were stolen in Dubai and found in Pakistan. Miles said he visited Dubai to enjoy a few nights waiting on a visa last year. During this time, housekeeping visited and afterwards, he could not find his AirPods. Lord Miles said when he started tracking his AirPods using the iPhone via the "find my" option, he saw that his device was found in Pakistan. He said, addressing the person who stole, "Every time he uses MY AirPods I play a super loud sound in them using the “lost feature”. I have probably damaged his eardrums now". The British explorer mentioned the criminal kept using it despite playing super loud sound. Lord Miles vowed to find the man who stole his AirPods next week and said he would get his property back with the help of police and locals to get justice. Google Veo 3 AI Video Creator Available to 73 Countries to Gemini Ultra Subscribers, Coming to 3 More Countries: Google.

Lord Miles Shared Frustrating Experience of Getting Apple AirPods Stolen

I’m shaking, sweating profusely, crying slightly and pissing my pants occasionally. IM SO ANGRY Those are MY AirPods, I was enjoying a few nights in Dubai last year waiting on a visa. All is well in the world….WRONG Housekeeping visited and I couldn’t find my AirPods… — Lord Miles Official (@real_lord_miles) May 30, 2025

British Explorer Lord Miles Vows to Get Back His Stolen AirPods from Pakistan

My AirPod pros have been lost for a year in Pakistan and guess who’s going to go there next week and get his property back! pic.twitter.com/yXnP7ZJdkf — Lord Miles Official (@real_lord_miles) May 29, 2025

