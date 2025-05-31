Google announced that its AI video generator, Veo 3, will be rolled out to three more countries soon. The tech giant said that the Google Veo 3 AI video generator was already available in 73 countries and accessible via the Gemini app. The video creator allows the users to create videos with audio, unlike other models. However, the Google Veo 3 is only available to Gemini Ultra plan users in 73 countries and to some Pro users. Instagram New Feature Update; Platform Now Uses Meta AI to Allows Users To Expand Small Images to Full-Size for Using in Stories, Currently Available in US.

Google Veo 3 Available in 73 Countries to Gemini Ultra Users

Create videos with Veo 3, now available in 73 countries right in the Gemini app 🎬 pic.twitter.com/LzgsVKyqxx — Google (@Google) May 30, 2025

