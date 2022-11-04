A 49-year-old British man Daniel Emlyn-Jones planted the "World's Most Dangerous Shrub" in his home garden in a cage because he was a bit bored. The man planted the so-called "suicide plant" in a cage with a danger sign. For those who don't know about the scary Gympie-Gympie plant, the nettle-like shrub can give a sting that feels like being fumed with hot acid and electrocuted simultaneously. Soya Plant Grows Out of Live Rat in Madhya Pradesh: Watch Viral Video.

Gympie Gympie!

Today’s third Ecological Horror is the Gympie Gympie! Also known as the Suicide Plant, Stings from this plant can last for months. They leave an intense allergic reaction, occasionally causing anaphylactic shock. They can also grow fruit, which is 100% edible, but a gamble. pic.twitter.com/cpfmdJaysJ — EcoHorror of the uhh uhhhh the god damn uhh uhhhhh (@EcoHorrorOTD) October 18, 2021

Check Out The Tweet:

Daring British man grows ‘world’s most dangerous plant’ https://t.co/V8A5qOQ6m5 😳 — Aggy (@Aggykins7) November 1, 2022

