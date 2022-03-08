Experiencing the changing weather pattern, Bengalureans wake up with a cloudy sky and cool breeze. As per the IMD official, the sky will remain overcast due to the cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Mannar and its neighborhood. Meanwhile, some netizens and TV networks claim that the sudden change in the forecast is due to a sun outage. Sun outages occur every year, in fall and spring, and last approximately a week each time. During sun outages the sun is in a direct line behind a satellite transmitting cable signals. When the sun is aligned with a satellite, solar radiation, and broadband noise of the sun that is emitting, interferes with the satellite’s signal and thus causes a brief signal outage.

Have A Look:

Bengaluru weather — yesterday the sun was fully out and today there is a sun outage 🌞🌥 pic.twitter.com/t1Y11k3C0C — Arjun Narayan (@irrexu) March 7, 2022

Bengaluru's Weather Update

Weather Update from Bengaluru : It was summer yesterday.🙂 Today is Cloudy 😶‍🌫️. Likely to rain as well. And tonight it's gonna be winter IG 🥶. pic.twitter.com/ij4rJtOGQf — Tejas Shekar (@tejas_shekar) March 7, 2022

Sun Outage Or Cloudy Weather?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)