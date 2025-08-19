In a terrifying turn of events at CuVee Culinary Creations in Houston, Texas, influencers Nina Unrated and Patrick Blackwood narrowly escaped serious injury when an SUV smashed through the restaurant’s glass window during their food tasting session. The duo was enjoying sliders when the vehicle crashed, sending shards flying and tables nearly toppling. Horrified staff rushed to help as the influencers scrambled to safety, capturing the shocking moment on video. Nina described the experience as a life-changing wake-up call, urging followers to cherish loved ones and let go of grudges. The footage quickly went viral, showing Patrick shielding Nina as the SUV struck. Texas Blast: House Explodes in Austin Near McNeil Road, Blast Shakes Nearby Houses; Several People Injured (Watch Video).

Nina Unrated, Patrick Blackwood Escape Car Crash at Houston Eatery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @NINAUNRATED (@ninaunrated)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)