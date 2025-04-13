A house exploded in the United States today, April 13. According to the news agency Insider Paper, the house exploded in Austin, Texas. It is reported that the explosion was so huge that it shook nearby houses. Several people are said to be injured in the blast, as multiple patients were reported. The blast occurred near McNeil Road in Northwest Austin. US Shocker: Man Gets Trapped Under Father’s Casket After Platform Collapses During Funeral in Philadelphia, Several Pallbearers Injured; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

House Explodes in Austin

BREAKING: House explosion in Austin, Texas; blast shook nearby houses, multiple patients reported pic.twitter.com/M2ieRWEBjo — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 13, 2025

