Shoppers at a Spirit Halloween store in Plano, Texas, got an unexpected fright when a monkey in a diaper broke free from its owner and ran wild through the aisles on Monday night. The chaos began when the pet primate was apparently spooked by one of the store’s moving Halloween animatronic displays, sending it leaping onto shelves and swinging from the rafters for nearly 30 minutes. Videos shared online show the monkey scaling pillars and darting across decorations as stunned customers watched in disbelief. “It was like animal kingdom live,” said shopper Arlene Pinkston, who filmed the incident. “My daughter looked up and said, ‘Is that a real monkey?’ and I said, ‘Well, it’s got a diaper on, so I guess it is!’” Employees and kids tried to catch the mischievous animal as police arrived. The chase finally ended when the monkey’s owner managed to coax it down - with a cookie. US: Teenage Girl Miraculously Survives After Being Hit by Car and Slammed Into Wall in Bishopville, Viral Video Surfaces.

Monkey in Diaper Runs Loose Inside Texas Halloween Store

NEW: Monkey wearing a diaper spotted in the rafters at Spirit Halloween in Plano, Texas. According to a store employee, the monkey got scared by one of the animatronic decorations in the Halloween store before it made its way to the ceiling. As seen in the video, the monkey… pic.twitter.com/PUUPhF5nIU — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)