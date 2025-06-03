In a heartwarming rescue operation, an elephant calf was safely pulled out of a deep well after accidentally falling in during the night in Chhattisgarh’s Charmar forest under the Raigarh forest division. Alerted by villagers early in the morning, forest officials rushed to the spot and, with the help of a JCB machine, successfully rescued the calf. The moment that followed captured hearts when the young elephant turned to the JCB and gently touched it with its trunk, seemingly expressing gratitude before heading back into the forest to reunite with its herd. A video of the emotional gesture has since gone viral on social media. ‘Hathi-Ghoda’ Fight in Madhya Pradesh: White Horse Seen Attacking Elephant on Busy Road in Ratlam, Video Goes Viral.

